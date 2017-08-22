Bonnyrigg banish Bo’ness as they rack up their fourth win

Bonnyrigg had a comfortable enough victory over the youthful visitors of Bo’ness at New Dundas Park last Saturday.

Their win also restored the Rose’s place at the top of the Super League on goal difference ahead of Penicuik while it’s third top Lochee United who visit Bonnyrigg this Saturday.

Bonnyrigg were favoured with the strong wind first half and eventually took the break 2-0 ahead but it could have been more as Robbie Horn’s men continued with their fifth consecutive unbeaten game since the start of the season and which has yet to see them to concede a goal while they have netted 12 goals so far.

Despite their superiority it took the Rose until the 19th minute to open their scoring when a corner kick was headed home by Euan Moyes to open their account.

Keiron McGachie missed a chance for a second but the United keeper produced two excellent saves to thwart the Rose attempts at a second strike.

Just before the break a bizarre incident saw a midfield melee involving Wayne McIntosh and initially the referee saw nothing untoward but his attention was drawn to the incident by the linesman resulting in a booking for Adam Nelson, who was not involved in the incident.

But the Rose finished off the first half with a second goal as a stunning Lee Currie free kick hit the Bo’ness net.

The second half saw the elements favour the BU’s who were more in it now as a contest.

They went close in the 59th minute when a Scott Sally shot hit Rose keeper Bryan Young’s crossbar.

But the Rose pressure eased in 72 minutes when they went 3-0 up after Ross Gray had been fouled in the penalty area by Devon Jacobs with Dean Hoskins making no mistake from the resultant spot kick.

Rose keeper Bryan Young only had the one save to make, Sally’s effort, but what was more crucial was that they kept another clean sheet.

Bonnyrigg: B Young, Brown, Hoskins, K Young, Moyes, Gray, McIntosh, Currie, McGachie, Nelson, Kidd. Subs: Martynuik, Turner, Brett, Jameson, McConnell.