Bonnyrigg cup match sold out

Bonnyrigg Rose have sold their entire ticket allocation for this month’s eagerly-awaited Scottish Cup showdown with Hibs.

The Super League champions have shifted all 4900 briefs for the fourth-round tie at Tynecastle on January 21 after only two phases of sales at their New Dundas Park ground.

They first went on sale last Saturday, December 31, between 11am and 6pm before a second day of sales began at 11am on Wednesday, January 4.

The remaining tickets sold out shortly after 2pm.

Bonnyrigg fans will be housed in the Gorgie Stand and sections A and B of the Wheatfield Stand.

As things stand, section C will be used for segregation, with Hibs fans in section D to G and in the entire Roseburn Stand.

The main stand will not be used for spectators due to ongoing redevelopment work.

Bonnyrigg officials are not anticipating any more tickets to be made available to them but are confident they could sell more if Hibs were to return any of their allocation.