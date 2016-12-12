Bonnyrigg dump Thorniewood out of Scottish

Bonnyrigg Rose notched their 17th win of the season to sweep aside Thorniewood United to set up an absolutely stunning January with the Rose competing in the fourth round of two Scottish Cups against Hibernian and Kilsyth Rangers.

What a week it was for the Rose with the 1-1 draw at Thorniewood necessitating this replay and in between it was an incredible 1-0 away win for Bonnyrigg in the replayed third round Senior Scottish Cup tie with Adam Nelson’s late strike making it a dream come true for Bonnyrigg.

The odds favoured the Rose in this Thorniewood replay and United did not have their troubles to seek when forced into an early substitution, losing an early goal and being reduced to 10 men in 34 minutes.

A fourth minute shoulder injury incapacitated United’s Chris Law who was substituted by Shane Jackson but in eight minutes it was 1-0 to the Rose following a stramash in the visitors penalty area.

Ruaridh Donaldson got the final touch to force the ball home for Bonnyrigg’s 60th goal of the season in 22 games.

It proved to be a good start by the Rose but credit United with a positive response only to find a powerful home defence difficult to break down.

The pressure built up on the visitors with numerous corners the first of which in 17 minutes from Adam Nelson saw Dean Hoskins head a clear chance over the bar.

A 20th minute break by United ended with a Craig Jackson shot too straight at Rose keeper Mike Andrews.

In 26 minutes another Dean Hoskins netbound header was superly tipped out for a corner by United keeper Derek Barnes.

With half an hour gone a booking saw Alan Hamilton yellow carded for a foul on Donaldson.

Bonnyrigg needed a second goal to settle the issue before in 34 minutes a straight red card saw United’s Graeme Watson sent off for a hefty foul on Fraser McLaren prompting reaction from the United dugout that needed the referee to come over and warn them on their behaviour.

Donaldson slipped a chance past the wrong side of the post before Euan Moyes headed another chance wide before Lewis Turner also hit off target as a double booking for United’s Shane Jackson and Chris Jackson added to the visitors’ half time worries.

The second half had hardly begun when a surging run by Kieran McGachie swept just inches off target.

At the other end a shot on the turn by Chris Jackson was equally close but fruitless.

Then in 56 minutes an outstretched United keeper’s arm thwarted McGachie’s netbound header before a Turner cross smacked the United crossbar.

Hoskins was booked for a foul on Stefan Lennon but the resultant Damon Bowie free kick hit the Rose defensive wall.

But it was three late goals that finally sent the home fans home happy with the Rose going 2-0 ahead in 72 minutes when returning hero Ross Archibald headed home a Nelson corner.

Then in 82 minutes a foul by David Forbes on Scott Gray resulted in a Bonnyrigg penalty which saw Dean Hoskins make no mistake from the resultant spot kick.

Two minutes from time Ruaridh Donaldson who had begun the scoring finished it with a superb shot from outside the box beating wrong footed United keeper Barnes.

Rose: Andrews, Archibald, Donaldson, Moyes, Hoskins, Stewart, Gray, Turner, McGachie, Nelson, McLaren. Subs: Young, Horne, Kidd, McIntosh, Rooney.