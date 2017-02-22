Bonnyrigg ease their way into last eight of Scottish

Bonnyrigg reached the last eight of the Scottish Junior Cup with a solid display and great teamwork beating hosts West Super First Division Petershill.

Mike Andrews was back in goals for Bonnyrigg and had an excellent display as he kept an important clean sheet.

He was backed by some great defending by the likes of Ewan Moyes, Kerr Young, Alan Horne and Ruaridh Donaldson in a game well refereed by Lorraine Clarke for whom the players showed proper respect with only two yellow cards apiece.

It was in the 18th minute that a superb goal by Adam nelson swerved into the net from a 25 yard free kick which put Bonnyrigg deservedly ahead in a first half controlled by the Rose.

Some stout defending from the Petershill defence kept it to just the one first half goal with Petershill’s Kevin Nicol yellow carded for being too rough.

At 1-0 at half time Bonnyrigg still were only narrowly in the lead but despite the Rose’s huff and puff they lacked a quality finisher on the day.

Substitutes Ross Archibald and Jon Brown came on for Fraser McLaren and Wayne McIntosh to freshen things up but it wasn’t until the 80th minute that talisman

Ross Archibald set up Andrew Kidd to header the chance past the post before Ross showed how to do it with a great goal to finally get closure on the tie and the passport to the quarter-finals as Bonnyrigg’s awesome season continues.

With 14 Saturdays left before the end of May, Bonnyrigg have 16 Super League matches to play as well as Scottish Cup, Fife and Lothians Cup and East of Scotland Cup to keep boss Robbie Horn and his men busy.

The Rose this weekend are away to Fauldhouse in what is their 30th match of the season so far.

Bonnyrigg: Andrews, Horne ,Donaldson,Stewart ,Moyes , Young, McLarten, Kidd, McGachie, Nelson, McIntosh. Subs: Brown, Archibald, Jamieson, Turner, keeper Brennan.