Bonnyrigg fail at second last hurdle in league campaign

BONNYRIGG ROSE 0

LINLITHGOW ROSE 2

Bonnyrigg lost out in the ‘Battle of the Roses’ and also lost their grip on retaining the Super League title to Kelty Hearts.

Bonnyrigg started well and sent an early warning Linlithgow’s way when, in the first minute, Jamieson skipped through the Rose defence but his shot was blocked by keeper Hill.

A few minutes later, Kidd shot over the bar, while at the other end, McNab’s shot was saved low by keeper Andrews.

With just over a quarter of an hour played, Gray beat Thom but Jamieson’s shot at the front post from the cut back was again stopped by Hill, and minutes later, Bonnyrigg had a goalmouth scramble but Leiper eventually cleared.

Then in the 22nd minute, a Kelly header from a cross on the left beat Andrews and found the net via the inside of the far post to put the visitors ahead.

In the 32nd minute, Bonnyrigg shouted for a penalty when Jamieson stumbled in the box under a challenge, but referee Colin Whyte dismissed the claims.

Linlithgow’s Gray was then booked for a foul on Kidd, while Bonnyrigg’s namesakey followed into the book for a foul on Muhsin.

In the 50th minute, McGachie’s low shot was saved by Hill, and Turner’s cross was volleyed by McIntosh but the ball crashed off the underside of the bar and failed to cross the line.

Hill made another fine save in the 67th minute when he saved a Moyes header, while at the other end keeper Andrews used his legs to hold McNab’s free header from Swann’s corner.

Bonnyrigg continued to press for a goal and had a great opportunity to equalise when a cross flashed low across the goal, but no one was able to touch the ball over the line.

Instead, in the 84th minute, the Rose made Bonnyrigg’s task all the more difficult by doubling their lead when McNab slotted home from Gray’s cross.

In the 89th minute, a shot from Bonnyrigg’s Brown bounced on top of the crossbar, but that was the closest the home side would come to grabbing a goal.

The defeat brought an end to the Rose’s league challenge and handed the title to Kelty.