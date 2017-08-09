Bonnyrigg get off to winning ways

Bonnyrigg had a comfortable win in their season’s opening Super League fixture at newly-promoted Forfar last Saturday.

The Rose fielded a formidable line up and scored their first goal after just nine minutes following a corner with Wayne McIntosh getting the final touch.

A Sean Jamieson effort also tested the home defence but despite their superiority and a fine midfield display, Bonnyrigg did not add to that early strike.

On the 25 minute mark, only an excellent save by Rose keeper Bryan Young denied a netbound Daryl McKenzie effort which kept the Forfar scoresheet blank in arguably their only decent effort at goal in the game.

The half time 1-0 scoreline didn’t really reflect the game but on the hour mark, Sean Jamieson set up Jonathan Brown to score goal number two.

And three minutes later it was 3-0 to the Rose when an over the top Lee Currie pass to Jamieson saw him at the second attempt force the ball home via home defender Ryan Stirton for an own goal as Forfar struggled at the pace of the Super League game.

As boss Robbie Horn settled down to a regular looking formation with numerous options available on a quality bench he brought on Lewis Turner for Lee Currie on 65 minutes followed three minutes later with Wayne McIntosh giving way to back from holiday Keiran McGachie.

Horn used his remaining substitution in 75 minutes when Alan Horne gave way to Ross Gray as 3-0 Bonnyrigg coasted home to all three points in a fine start to their new Super League campaign.

Last night (Wednesday) Bonnyrigg hosted Broxburn Athletic in their second league match of the season.

Rose: B Young, Brett, Brown, K Young, Moyes, Hoskins, Jamieson, Currie, McIntosh, Nelson, Horne. Subs: Martinuik, Gray, McConnell, Turner, McGachie.