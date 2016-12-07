Bonnyrigg have to settle for a draw and a replay at home

Bonnyrigg Rose have participated in three Scottish Cup matches in the space of two weeks but it was the junior cup that was first and foremost in boss Robbie Horn’s mind last Saturday.

Horn shuffled the pack for the delayed tie at Uddingston against Thorniewood with Dean Hoskins, Lewis Turner, Andrew Kidd and Wayne McIntosh on the bench no doubt with an eye on their massive Dumbarton test.

Ross Archibald was back in action for the Rose after a five month “retirement’’ doing a fine job at full back putting in a good shift from the former skipper.

But the poor “no bounce“ state of the Thorniewood pitch was a challenge to the Rose style of play though it looked all going to plan after 15 minutes when Bonnyrigg in their 20th match of the season netted their 58th goal with a header from Ewan Moyes to put Bonnyrigg 1-0 up.

However despite seeing plenty of the ball, the Rose could not get a second goal before half time which is what boss Robbie Horn would have wanted.

And it was the hosts who came out for the second half getting stuck in to the Rose and within five minutes Rose striker Kieran McGachie was clearing the danger off his own goalline.

Bonnyrigg became unsett-led for a period but looked to be holding out to for narrow victory but with just eight minutes remaining it was 1-1 with Shane Jackson whoh slotted home the United’s equaliser with a right foot shot.

Three minutes later the same player rattled the Bonnyrigg upright but the Rose survived the late push to secure a replay at Bonnyrigg this Saturday and the hope of another bumper home crowd to support the Rosy Posy.

The winners of Saturday’s fourth round tie will be away to top of the league Kilsyth Rangers who Bonnyrigg might have noted won 8-0 at home to Cumbernauld United last Saturday in the West Super League First Division.

Rose: Andrews, Archibald, Donaldson, Stewart, Moyes, Young, Gray, Horne, McGachie, Nelson, McLaren. Subs: Hoskins, Turner, Kidd, McIntosh, Rooney.