Bonnyrigg hold on to one goal loss despite going down to 10

Bonnyrigg Rose will bid to reach the Scottish Junior Cup final for the first time since 1978 with a second leg semi-final tie at New Dundas Park on Saturday following their narrow 1-0 defeat in the first leg at Glenafton.

A goal-less first half saw the Rose struggle with the windy conditions with overhit passes failing to find their target but the two teams were well matched on the day as the Rose looked to be holding their own before a second half full of drama changed all that.

The second period saw Glenafton go 1-0 up then miss a disputed penalty and then see the Rose reduced to 10 men for the last half hour.

The Midlothian side had to resolutely defend for the last quarter to see the game out at 1-0 and give them an ideal chance in the second leg to reach the final in what is sure to attract a massive crowd.

It was in 56 minutes that Glenafton broke the deadlock when Adam Nelson lost possession only for Dan Orsi to fire home the chance from the edge of the penalty area past Rose keeper Mike Andrews to set the tie alight.

Just two minutes later and Glenafton were awarded a hotly disputed penalty kick following a challenge by Ewan Moyes on John Parker which Bonnyrigg felt was outside the box but protests by Moyes saw him given a straight red card for his dissent by referee Lloyd Wilson.

Once the dust had settled it seemed that justice was done when Darren McGill’s resultant spot kick hit the Rose post and was cleared to safety.

On 72 minutes a double Rose substitution saw Jon Brown and Andrew Kidd replace Nelson and McIntosh as the Rose dug deep to defy further success for the hosts.

Dean Hoskins fired a chance over the bar for the Rose and also an unfortunate miskick from Dean also saw an opportunity missed but now this Saturday Bonnyrigg will go all out for victory encouraged by the home support looking to add to their 91 goals scored so far this season.

Rose: Andrews, Horne, Hoskins, Stewart, Moyes, Young, McIntosh, Turner, McGachie, Nelson, Donaldson. Subs: Brown, Kidd, Gray, Jamieson, Orru.