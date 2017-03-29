Bonnyrigg leave it late to snatch three points

Bonnyrigg Rose left it very late to come back from trailing 2-0 to hosts Hill o’Beath last Saturday.

But the Rose’s overall superiority finally paid dividends with justice being done with an injury time dramatic winner following time wasting by the Haws who themselves had been down to 10 men with barely half an hour played.

Bonnyrigg were without injured Wayne McIntosh but they had 90 per cent of the play in this five goal thriller.

And it was a shock to the Rose when in almost their first serious attack in 15 minutes the Fifers scored the opening goal with Aaron Hay the marksman to giving Robbie Horn’s men a jolt.

Then a second yellow in 32 minutes for Haws’ full back Grierson saw him red carded and sent off leaving the hosts short handed for almost two thirds of the game.

However Hill o’Beath dug deep in defending and took the break 1-0 ahead despite the Rose having an extra man that first half.

It got worse for Bonnyrigg 10 minutes into the second half when the Haws went 2-0 up against the run of play with home keeper Stuart Hall playing his part with some good goalkeeping for the Fifers.

This left Bonnyrigg facing an uphill challenge but the fightback started just one minute later when Jonathan Stewart pulled a goal back for Bonnyrigg at 2-1 with the game now on.

Substitute Scott Gray came on to cause the home defence all sorts of problems but next Calum Adamson had a chance to restore the Haws two goal advantage only to be thwarted by an excellent save from Rose keeper Mike Andrews.

It looked like the Haws might hold out for victory before in the 90th minute Bonnyrigg finally pulled level at 2-2 with the ball bouncing around the home penalty area and coming back off the post before Sean Jamieson headed it home to square the proceedings.

And it was some minutes into time added on when Kerr Young finally got the Rose winner to complete a dramatic turnaround and yet another Rose victory their 24th in 32 games so far this season and their 86th goal.

Bonnyrigg: Andrews, Brown, Hoskins, Stewart, Moyes, Young, Turner, Horne, McGachie, Nelson, Donaldson. Subs: Gray, Kidd, Jamieson, Archibald.