Bonnyrigg make it three wins in a row

Bonnyrigg Rose sit top of the Super League table after last Saturday’s third consecutive victory since the start of the new season.

It proved a comfortable enough victory for the Rose with a goal in each half securing the points while Camelon were reduced to 10 men some 20 minutes from time due to excessive verbal abuse of the referee seeing a double yellow and hence red for Camelon’s Don Morrison.

The first half was mostly Bonnyrigg in control but it wasn’t until the 38th minute when the Rose breakthrough came when a fine run by Wayne McIntosh ended with him having a go at goals and his fine shot swept into the Mariners’ net for an excellent strike.

Then a clever three-man move by the Rose finished with Kieran McGachie’s header crashing off the Camelon crossbar but the visitors survived that attack as half time came with that solitary goal between the contestants.

Camelon did have a short spell of better possession after the break with Rose keeper Bryan Young in 52 minutes producing a fine save to deny Craig Donaldson and from the resultant corner Donaldson saw his netbound effort cleared off the Rose goal line by Lee Currie.

In 67 minutes, woodwork came to Camelon’s rescue as a Euan Moyes header crashed off the crossbar as the Rose could have been further ahead.

The drama unfolded around the 70 minutes mark when a penalty award to Bonnyrigg after Ross Gray was felled in the box.

The offender,Morrison, was double booked for his protests at the award but only after Camelon keeper Dean Shaw had blocked Dean Hoskins penalty kick which rebounded back to him, this time making sure of his second opportunity to score.

Bonnyrigg saw out the remaining period still looking for that elusive third goal against the 10-man Camelon but at the finish the two goal cushion was enough to secure all three points for the Rose.

Bonnyrigg Rose: B Young, Brown, Martynuik, Moyes, Hoskins, Turner, Gray, Currie, McIntosh, Nelson, McGachie. Subs: Horne, Jamieson, McConnnell, Andrews.