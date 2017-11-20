Bonnyrigg Rose 0-0 Linlithgow Rose: Bonnyrigg remain unbeaten

This latest Battle of the Roses saw the final points shared as ten-man Bonnyrigg extended their overall unbeaten run to 17 games after a stalemate against table-toppers Linlithgow.

It was a tetchy game littered with fouls and free kicks, eventually Kieran McGachie overstepped the mark and found himself sent off by referee Colin Whyte for a second bookable offence.

It’s a point which well be looked on favourably by Bonnyrigg who were at a man disadvantage for the final 30 minutes, however, the draws are starting to mount up with five from 12 East Superleague games.

The Rose of the Linlithgow persuasion remain top four points ahead of Dundonald Bluebell and a further point clear of third-placed Bonnyrigg who have a game in hand.

New Dundas Park was in pristine condition and the hosts made a positive start playing uphill and facing the sun.

Linlithgow shot-stopper Darren Hill was called into action on five minutes denying a Dean Hoskins’ header from a Lee Currie corner.

At the other end. Lithgow’s Roddy MacLennan was clean through only to be denied by an excellent blocking save from Young.

The rash of free kicks interrupted the flow of the game with the game’s first booking seeing Owen Ronald yellow carded for a foul on Jon Brown,

Just after the second half started Alan Horne was booked for a foul in midfield before two more Bonnyrigg bookings saw Hoskins and McGachie added to the yellow card list .

Then the game changed around the hour mark with a second booking for McGachie for another foul seeing Bonnyrigg reduced to 10 men for the last half hour or so.

This signalled stronger pressure from Linlithgow as the home defence was tested but it only saw a shot from Lithgow’s Gary Thom well saved by Young.

Bonnyrigg were able to hold on for the final period of the game to keep their unbeaten record intact.

Bonnyrigg Rose: B.Young, Brett, Brown, K.Young, Moyes, Hoskins, Gray, Currie, McGachie, Horne, McIntosh. Subs: Martyniuk, McConnell, Nelson, Lough, Andrews.