Bonnyrigg Rose lose to nearest league rivals in final game of season

Kelty Hearts completed a league double over the 2016 Super League champions Bonnyrigg Rose with a 3-0 win. The title was already decided before Saturday’s respective final league game for both clubs.

Kelty won the league nine points ahead of second placed Bonnyrigg over the 30 games played for season 2016/17.

The visitors struggled to get going under the circumstances and two defensive errors early on saw Kelty Hearts grab a 2-0 interval advantage.

Kelty’s Scott Dalziel netted the opener after only 9 minutes play with a shot on the turn beating Rose keeper Mike Andrews.

Wayne McIntosh passed up a couple of good chances and when Lewis Turner was toppled in the penalty area the Rose expected a resultant penalty kick but referee Stuart Luke saw differently and the incident passed.

It was 2-0 to Kelty after 21 minutes with a Brian Ritchie tap in goal that took some stuffing out of the Rose’s play following again defensive lapses .

Kelty were to hang on to that two goal advantage up to half time as again like against Linlithgow,Bonnyrigg drew a blank in the goalscoring stakes.

The game looked done and dusted by the midway stage and so early in that second half the Rose substitutes started in 52 minutes seeing Ross Archibald on for Alan Horne then in 67 minutes Sean Jamieson replaced Wayne McIntosh and two minutes later Jon Brown gave way to a Trialist in a bid to get back in the game and deny a third goal for Kelty.

But in 80 minutes Kelty again took advantage of some Rose defensive lapses as Archie Cammpbell himself on as a substitute netted Kelty’s third goal following a move up the Kelty right flank.

That put the issue beyond all reasonable doubt in Kelty’s favour as they saw the game out to celebrate at the final whistle.

It was a lively enough game of no fewer than seven bookings: three for Bonnyrigg but ultimately no reds.

The Rose’s 53rd game of the season was due at Musselburgh last night (Wednesday, June 5) after this paper’s deadline in a mammoth long season long for the Rose.

BONNYRIGG ROSE: Horne, Brown, Young, Mayes, Turner, Gray, McIntosh, McGachie, Nelson, Kidd.

Substitutes: trialists Archibald, Jamieson; goalkeeper Paterek.