Bonnyrigg Rose make interim manager permanent

Bonnyrigg Rose have appointed David White as their new manager.

White took over as interim manager when Robbie Horn left for Berwick Rangers last month, and has now been given the post on a permanent basis.

He joined the Rose in the summer of 2013 as a player, which was preceded by spells at Ipswich Town, Motherwell, Cowdenbeath, Brechin and East Fife. He spent 18 months there before joining Penicuik Athletic as a player/coach. After that he was involved with the Hearts Academy before returning to the Rose dugout last season in a coaching capacity.

Former captain Ross Archibald will be returning to the club to help out with coaching duties on an interim basis and he will be assisted by Jonny Stewart as he continues his rehabilitation form injury while White builds his back room team.

A statement by the club said: “We would like to thank the numerous applications we have had for the rose and look forward to helping and supporting David in any way we can.”