Bonnyrigg Rose win through to semi-finals

Bonnyrigg Rose are through to the semi-final of the East of Scotland Cup.

They beat Kelty Hearts on Wednesday on 5-4 on penalties after a goalless 90 minutes at New Dundas Park.

The Rose will now face the winners of the Musselburgh Athletic/Jeanfield Swifts quarter final.

Rose boss Robbie Horn said after the match: ‘‘It wasn’t a great match, it was just a battle! Kelty try to bully and intimidate opposition and what you have to do is stand up to them and that is what we did as a team.

‘‘We were missing five big players but the 11 on the park did the job and when it went to penalties, our keeper Michael Andrews was outstanding and deserves all the plaudits as he was the hero.’’

While the cup semi-final will take care of itself, the Rose still have five league games to play, which includes an away match to league leaders Kelty.

Horn said: ‘‘It’s been a long hard season and been incredibly difficult over the past two weeks with four games per week, but the players have dug in and I expect nothing less in the remaining games.’’