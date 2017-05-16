Bonnyrigg take swift action to keep pressure on Kelty

Bonnyrigg Rose notched their 10th away league win of the season at Jeanfield last Saturday to notch up their 60th league point.

Against Jeanfield it was a straightforward Rose victory as their first half total control saw them lead 2-0 by half time when it could have been more including what looked like a stonewall penalty which the referee denied.

The Swifts managed to pull a goal back in the second half but this only prompted a Rose reply by netting a third to clinch all three points for Bonnyrigg’s 32nd win of the season.

Busy Bonnyrigg were good value for their first half two goal lead with the home keeper also in good form to thwart more Rose goal success but it was a double whammy two goals in two minutes that saw the Rose stretch ahead.

The goal rush started in 32 minutes through Scott Gray who had a fine game netting the opener for the Rose and just two minutes later Bonnyrigg cashed in with a second goal as Andrew Kidd found the net with a solid finish seeing the Rose settle at 2-0 at half time.

However it was a wee bit of Rose defensive slackness that was to see Jeanfield’s Robbie Holden pull the Rose back to 2-1 around the hour mark and a fleeting spell of Jeanfield pressure tested the Rose defence.

But it was 3-1 to Bonnyrigg in 77 minutes when Scott Gray outmuscled his opponent to get his cross in to the far post where Wayne McIntosh lurked to head home number three to put the Rose home and dry.

The match, however, was to finish on a sour note following a last minute incident seeing two straight red cards, one apiece, as a wild tackle by Swifts’ Danny Kelly on Jordan Orru saw Kelly given a straight red but he was joined by Rose’s Andrew Kidd for his reaction to the tackle.

Bonnyrigg: Andrews, Brett, Orru, Moyes, Kidd, Horne, Gray, Turner, McGachie, Nelson, McIntosh. Subs: Jamieson, Young, Trialist, Paterek.