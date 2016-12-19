Bonnyrigg win the battle of the Roses at Prestonfield

Robbie Horn’s men won their tenth league win of the season to end 2016 on a high.

It was a narrow but deserved win at Prestonfield in the latest “Battle of the Roses’’ and it saw them rise to second in the league.

Bonnyrigg are now 17 points behind Kelty but have five games in hand over the Fifers and on this showing they look capable of continuing their winning form.

They signed off the first half of the season with a very good performance in a goalless first which could have ended with the visitors being 3-0 ahead on chances.

Kieran McGachie in the fifth minute missed the first opportunity before an even better chance was missed by Wayne McIntosh.

Adam Nelson looked to have scored just before the break but his parting touch past the home keeper lacked power and McKenzie scrambled back to save it on the goalline leaving it all square at the break.

Bonnyrigg keeper Mike Andrews was to keep another impressive clean sheet as Bonnyrigg finally broke the deadlock in 51 minutes with their 64th goal of the season when an Adam Nelson free kick was headed home by Dean Hoskins.

A competent Bonnyrigg performance saw Nelson press with further free kicks but the Prestonfield defence held out with Mike Andrews only having a couple of goalmouth threats to deal with safely from Linlithgow attacks.

The hosts struggled to contain lively McGachie though they did have the ball in the net but it was clearly offside.

Bonnyrigg’s Scott Gray opposed his brother in the Linlithgow ranks as Scott put in his best display in a long time.

The one downside to the day was when Lewis Turner suffered an 8th minute injury which saw him whisked off to hospital for a check up.

Bonnyrigg: Andrews, Horne, Donaldson, Stewart, Young, Hoskins, Turner, McGachie, Nelson, McIntosh. Subs: Moyes, Archibald, Gray, McLaren, Rooney.