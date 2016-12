Arniston Rangers Youth Football Club are £650 to the better thanks to Dobson family.

The family, dad Mark and his sons Conor and Kayden decided to raise cash for the local club.

Conor, who plays for the ARYFC 2007 team and his brother raised £400 when they took part in the Edinburgh 5K in September.

Their cash sum was boosted thanks to Mark’s employer, Standard Life, which increased the total to £650.