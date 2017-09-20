Cuikie’s defeat of Carnoustie sees them remain unbeaten

Penicuik travelled to Carnoustie last Saturday looking to maintain their unbeaten record and notch up their sixth league victory of the season.

It was the home side, however, that created the first chance but Penicuik keeper Kyle Allison was alert to the danger with a comfortable save.

Five minutes later it was the home side’s turn to defend when a Lumbert Kateleza cross was headed clear for a corner.

In the 18th minute a fine move saw another Kateleza cross headed clear for a corner.

Five minutes later, a defence splitting pass by Craig Hume set Jack Hamilton free but Panmure keeper Robbie snatched the ball off the striker’s toe.

On 28 minutes, Kateleza had only Robbie to beat but the keeper got the better of the situation.

Soon after Kateleza set Aaron Ponton free but was again denied by the Carnoustie keeper.

Penicuik were relentless in pressurising the home side’s defence and a McCrory-Irving strike flashed narrowly wide of the target and despite all the pressure and chances created the score sheet remained blank at the half time.

In the 58th minute, Kateleza skipped past McGeehan, but his shot hit the side netting.

Two minutes later, an inch perfect through ball by McCrory-Irving picked out Kateleza, but he was adjudged to be marginally offside.

In the 72nd minute, a driving run by Barr set up Hamilton, but his shot flew over the bar.

Finally on 73 minutes Penicuik went ahead when an excellent run and cut back by John MacDonald saw Lewis Barr slam the ball home.

Minutes later, a great pass set up Jack Hamilton to double Penicuik’s lead.

The home side were now struggling to cope with the Penicuik onslaught and in the 87th minute a hand ball in the box saw Kateleza convert the spot kick.

Penicuik: Allison, Young, Williams, Hume, G Hamilton, MacDonald, McCrory- Irving, Barr, J Hamilton, Kateleza, Ponton. Subs: Mendes, Somerville, Trialist.