Cuikie’s unbeaten run comes to an end against Lochee

Penicuik saw their unbeaten run come crashing down against Lochee United.

A completely out of sorts Cuikie side were well beaten by a well organised, strong Lochee side.

However it was Penicuik who created the first real chance in the second minute when Jamieson was set free, but his strike on goal was saved by Millar at the second attempt.

The visitors took the lead in the seventh minute when Penicuik lost possession just inside their own half and when a cross into the box was blocked the ball fell to Lawson who drilled the ball low into the far corner of the net.

Then a curling right foot shot from the left side of the Penicuik penalty box was tipped round the post by Allison for a corner kick.

Minutes later, Lochee doubled their lead when an excellent run by Lawson saw him get round the back of the Penicuik defence and his cut back was blasted into the net by Deane, giving keeper Allison no chance.

On the half hour, a McCrory-Irving free kick was headed inches over the crossbar by Somerville with keeper Millar rooted to the spot.

In the 42nd minute the visitors had keeper Millar to thank when he pulled off an instinctive one handed save to deny a net bound Somerville header.

Penicuik came out for the second half determined to get back in the game and in the 52nd minute, a Sam Jones strike was tipped over the bar by Millar for a corner kick.

Penicuik continued to up the pace and pin back the visitors and deserved a goal but two goal bound strikes were blocked first by Millar and then the rebound by Cameron.

Then in the 62nd minute Penicuik shot themselves in the foot when Williams lost possession deep in his own half and Lawson drove through the Penicuik defence to take full advantage of the error and slip the ball past Allison to put the game to bed.

In the 70th minute, Penicuik again lost possession, this time Hume was the culprit but he had Allison to thank for a fingertip save. Ten minutes later, a driving run and cross by Ponton saw substitute J Hamilton rise above the defence to power in a header that went inches wide of the upright.

Penicuik: Allison, MacDonald, Williams, Hume, G Hamilton, Jones, McCrory-Irving, Barr, Jamieson, Somerville, Montgomery. Subs: J Hamilton, Young, Ponton, Mendes, Forbes.