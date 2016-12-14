Double success for Rose as they advance to fourth round

The past seven days will go down in folklore as one of the finest ever results by Bonnyrigg Rose in their 135 year history.

Put aside Scottish Junior Cup wins and East Super League titles, last Tuesday’s defeat of Championship side Dumbarton in the Scottish Cup third round replay was amazing.

The reward for their cup success, a home tie against current Scottish Cup winners Hibernian, has led to negotiations on whether the SFA will allow the match to be played at a neutral venue as opposed to New Dundas Park.

Rose boss Robbie Horn and club officials met with Hearts last Friday to discuss the possibility of playing the tie at Tynecastle.

He said: ‘‘We had a good meeting with Hearts and they are happy to stage the game but the decision at the end of the day will be down to the SFA.

‘‘To play at Tynecastle is a no-brainer as Bonnyrigg is just not suitable as we have no disabled or ladies toilets. There is also the matter of the club having up to 1000 kids on the community programme, add parents, supporters and neutrals and we are almost full and we still have to take into account Hibs fans.’’

Horn added the coverage of their Scottish Cup win has been euphoric with former Rose player Sean Connery even sending a message of congratulations.

He said: ‘‘To play a Championship side over two games and win proved it was not a fluke, it was thoroughly deserved.’’

Horn also praised his side’s win over Thorniewood in the Scottish Junior Cup last weekend saying: ‘‘It was always going to be difficult tie after the highs of last Tuesday. But the players were focussed and professional and showed the right attitude.’’

The club are scheduled to face Kilsyth Rangers in the fourth round of the cup on January 21 but that date, however, clashes with the senior Scottish Cup which will take preference.

Horn admitted that the club will find it hard to fit in all their games in the new year if they are able to continue their cup runs.

He said: ‘‘We are already five games behind Kelty in the league and it now looks likely that we will have a backlog at the tail end of the season if we continue to be successful in the cups.

With regard to the junior cup tie against Kilysth, the Rose boss said: ‘‘It will be a difficult game as they are really flying high this season having brought in a number of senior players. We will have to be at our best as the standard through in the west is pretty high.

‘‘We know it will be a pretty tough match, as they are hard and physical and it would be a massive scalp for them to beat us.

‘‘It will be all about attitude but I know the players are capable of going through there and getting a result.

This Saturday, it’s another big game for Bonnyrigg with a trip to Prestonfield for the ‘battle of the Rose’s’ when they take on Linlithgow.

The Rose boss said of the clash: ‘‘It will be another hard game as their players will be well organised under their new manager, Todd Lumsden.

‘‘They have not been getting the results in recent weeks and we know that they will be up for it. The game is a must win game if we want to keep on the tails of Kelty.’’