Draw for East of Scotland Cup made

The draw for the DJ Laing East of Scotland Cup second round draw was made yesterday (Tuesday).

Two Midlothian clubs have been given home ties while two will have to travel.

Bonnyrigg Rose have been given a home tie against Kennoway Star Hearts who are currently bottom of the Super League while Newtongrange Star have been paired at home against North Division’s Dundee East Craigie.

Penicuik face a lengthy trip to Brechin Vics who play in the North Division while Dalkeith Thistle also travel to Angus to face Super League side Forfar West End.

The full draw is: Lochee United v Pumpherston Juniors, Harthill Royal v Whitburn Juniors, Brechin Vics v Penicuik Athletic, Tayport/Linlithgow Rose v Hill Of Beath Hawthorn, Bonnyrigg Rose v Kennoway Star Hearts, Bo’ness United v Haddington Athletic, Forfar West End v Dalkeith Thistle, Lochore Welfare v Craigroyston, Musselburgh Athletic v Crossgates Primrose, Dundonald Bluebell v Blackburn United, Oakley United v Tranent Juniors, Newtongrange Star v Dundee East Craigie, Carnoustie Panmure v Kirriemuir Thistle, Downfield v Camelon Juniors, Coupar Angus v Dunbar United, Fauldhouse United v Luncarty,

Ties to be played on dates still to be announced.