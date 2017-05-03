Early strike sees Whitehill lose out in cup clash

Gretna progressed to the second round of the Lowland League Cup with an early goal proving to be enough at Ferguson Park.

Manager David Bingham was again forced to name a young side as Whitehill looked to progress beyond the first round of this competition for the first time.

The game was only 90 seconds old when a cross from the right from Jack Brannan wasn’t cleared and after Ross Jardine reacted well to save a header from Rob McCartney, Ellis Pearson tapped into the open goal.

It was almost 2-0 but Jardine tipped a Gretna free kick round the post at full stretch.

Whitehill searched for an equaliser with Daryl Healy shooting inches wide and just after the half hour mark Ciaren Chalmers struck the crossbar and ball somehow bounced to safety.

Gretna held firm in a tight second half with Scott Russell going closest to levelling after good run and shot while Ellis Pearson was inches from making it 2-0 at the other end.

There was an 80th minute debut for young Nicholas Marshall from the U20s and he made an immediate impact down the right hand side.

Whitehill Welfare: Jardine, Robertson (Kidd 73), Williams, Chalmers, Dodds, Manson, Osborne, Spowart, Healy, Russell, Chapman (Marshall 80). Subs not used Jameson, Kerr, Gilbertson