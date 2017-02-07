Easton saves the day with penalty block

Bo’ness took the game to Penicuik from the onset and could have scored twice within the first 10 minutes.

Two minutes later, the home side had an opportunity when Stephen Scott got to the ball before BU keeper Murphy but the keeper managed to grab the ball off the striker’s feet.

With play switching from end to end it took until the 34th minute before Penicuik took the lead when Ryan McCallum’s defence splitting pass picked out Scott who rounded the keeper to slot the ball into the empty net.

In injury time, Penicuik almost doubled their lead when a Neil Jancyzk free kick was cleared off the line.

The second half saw both teams create chances but Bo’ness drew level on 52 minutes when Robert Sloan cut across the 18 yard box, back-heeled the ball to Wright, who slammed the ball home from close range.

The visitors had a great chance to take the lead soon after but Strickland blasted the ball over the bar.

In the 59th minute, Penicuik’s Montgomery denied by keeper Murphy when he tipped the winger’s powerful shot over the bar.

Then in the 65th minute, John McDonald managed to clear a Bo’ness header off the line.

Five minutes later, Lewis Barr drove his way through the Bo’ness defence only to be checked at the last minute. The ball fell to Jancyzk outside the box, but his effort flew high over the crossbar.

In the dying minutes, Penicuik’s Noble received a second yellow and red card for what appeared to be a push on Gemmell.

And with three minutes of added time played, the BUs were awarded a penalty but Easton pulled off a great save to deny Sloan the winner.

Penicuik: Easton, Forbes, Noble, Hume, Young, Jancyzk, Connolly, Barr, McCallum (c), S Scott, Montgomery. Subs: Gay, K Scott, MacDonald, Jones, Somerville.