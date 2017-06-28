Fixtures unveiled for the new season

The start of the 2017/18 junior football season is just over six weeks away with the fixture list throwing up some cracking ties for the five Midlothian clubs involved in the opening weeks.

Both Penicuik and Newtongrange are at home on Saturday, August 5, the opening day, against Linlithgow and Dundonald, while Bonnyrigg have to travel to Forfar.

It’s a midweek Midlothian derby on August 9 when Penicuik and Newtongrange face each other while in the Premier League, Arniston take on Tranent with Dalkeith taking on nearby Haddington.

On August 12, Dalkeith take on Musselburgh while Star face a trip to Prestonfield against Linlithgow.

Matchday four, August 16, sees Star and Bonnyrigg meet while Penicuik are away to last season’s third-placed Bo’ness United.

The full list of the junior matches up until September 16 are: Super League - Saturday, August 5 - Forfar West End v Bonnyrigg Rose, Newtongrange Star v Dundonald Bluebell, Penicuik Athletic v Linlithgow Rose;

Wednesday, August 9 - Bonnyrigg Rose v Broxburn, Penicuik Athletic v Newtongrange Star;

Saturday, August 12 - Bonnyrigg Rose v Camelon, Dundonald Bluebell v Penicuik Athletic, Linlithgow Rose v Newtongrange Star;

Wednesday, August 16 - Bo’ness United v Penicuik Athletic, Newtongrange Star v Bonnyrigg Rose;

Saturday, August 19 - Bo’ness United v Bonnyrigg Rose, Newtongrange Star v Carnoustie Panmure, Penicuik Athletic v Sauchie;

Saturday, August 26 - Bonnyrigg Rose v Lochee United, Hill of Beath v Penicuik Athletic, Jeanfield Swifts v Newtongrange Star;

Saturday, September 9 - Newtongrange Star v Sauchie, Penicuik Athletic v Bonnyrigg Rose;

Saturday, September 16 - Carnoustie Panmure v Penicuik Athletic, Jeanfield Swifts v Bonnyrigg Rose.

East Premier League - Saturday, August 5 - Fauldhouse United v Dalkeith Thistle, Thornton Hibs v Arniston Rangers;

Wednesday, August 9 - Arniston Rangers v Tranent, Dalkeith Thistle v Haddington Athletic;

Saturday, August 12 - Arniston Rangers v Blackburn United, Dalkeith Thistle v Musselburgh;

Wednesday, August 16 - Tranent v Dalkeith Thistle, Musselburgh v Arniston Rangers;

Saturday, August 19 - Dunbar United v Dalkeith Thistle, Glenrothes v Arniston Rangers;

Saturday, August 26 - Arniston Rangers v Haddington, Dalkeith Thistle v Blackburn United;

Saturday, September 2 - Downfield United v Dalkeith Thistle;

Saturday, September 9 - Dunbar v Arniston Rangers, Whitburn v Dalkeith Thistle;

Saturday, September 16 - Arniston Rangers v Fauldhouse, Dalkeith Thistle v Glenrothes.

South League - Saturday, August 5 - Stoneyburn v Easthouses Lily; Saturday, August 12 - Easthouses Lily v Edinburgh United; Saturday, August 19 - Easthouses Lily v Armadale Thistle; Saturday, August 26 - Crossgates Primrose v Easthouses Lily; Saturday, September 9 - Easthouses Lily v West Calder United; Saturday, September 16 - Lochgelly Albert v Easthouses Lily.

The East of Scotland Cup 1st Round fixtures for Saturday, September 2 are: Arniston Rangers v Dunbar United, Dundee North End v Bonnyrigg Rose, Fauldhouse United v Easthouses Lily, Penicuik Athletic v Bathgate Thistle. Both Newtongrange Star and Dalkeith Thistle were given byes.