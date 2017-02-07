Four goal Dalkeith make it four league wins in a row

The Jags started the game with Mikey Hunter and Darryl Devlin pulling the strings in the middle of the park.

And it was no surprise when they opened the scoring with just seven minutes played.

Paul Tansey harried a defender into making a mistake 25 yards from goal and stole the ball before passing to Stewart Adams who in turn held the ball up to feed Mikey Hunter with a neat pass.

The Jags’ captain burst into the box with a well timed run and calmly stroked the ball past the Glens keeper.

Glenrothes tried to react to this setback but in truth the remainder of the half became a bit of a slog for both sides on a slippy surface with neither side creating much.

The Glens pressed the Jags back at the start of the second half winning a series of corners but these were dealt comfortably by McQueen.

The home side started to extert some pressure of their own and on 55 minutes they extended their lead through Tansey when after an inch perfect pass from Hunter, he showed great composure to stroke the ball past the Glens keeper.

There was no way back for the visitors after this and the Jags continued to probe and make chances.

With 20 minutes left Darren McGlashan replaced Tansey and he was instrumental in the third goal with just 15 minutes left when his deflected cross from the right was nodded home by Darryl Devlin.

Deep into injury time Stewart Adams put the icing on the cake by scoring the fourth goal after Darryl Devlin flicked a high ball into his path.

Adams made it look so easy as he calmly rolled the ball past the advancing keeper into the left corner of the Fifers’ net.

The Jags celebrated a fourth straight league win and now look forward to a trip to Haddington this weekend.

Dalkeith: McQueen, McQueenie, Robertson, Whitson, McNeill, Hunter, Devlin, Tansey, Wales, Adams, Redpath. Subs: McLean, McGlashan, Greig, Murray, Combe.