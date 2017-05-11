Gala tournament runners-up

Midlothian Walking Football team travelled to Netherdale Park, Galashiels on Sunday to take on 10 teams from across Scotland in this annual tournament which they came runners up in last year to home team Galashiels.

Could Midlothian take the winners title this year?

Playing six a side, they took on four teams in the knock out stages winning all four games, only losing one goal.

A tough game followed in the semi-finals against Kelso ended a draw and thanks to goalkeeper Glenn saving two penalties it was down to the last game, the final against, new team to the circuit, Gretna.

Midlothian’s luck changed as Gretna scored in the fourth minute, dominating most of the game which ended 3-1 to Gretna.

Excellent day had by all and Midlothian walked away with the runners up medals once again. Our team photograph shows back row, left to right: Glenn Milne, Malcolm Kay, Michael McHale, Kenny Davidson, Mike Addison; front row: Colin Crawford, Vivian Wallace, Peter Frame

Walking football can be played at various venues throughout Midlothian including the Bayne Memorial Hall, Loanhead on Wednesdays

2-4pm, Ladywood Leisure centre on Fridays 10-12, Lasswade Centre on Mondays 6-7pm, Saltire Soccer, Mayfield on Tuesdays 7-8pm and Dalkeith Campus on Thursdays 7-8pm. For more information on any of the Ageing Well activities call 0131 561 6506