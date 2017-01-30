Good win for Easthouses

Easthouses Lily produced a match winning performance at the Newbattle Complex last Saturday with a 3-1 win over Oakley United.

They also notched their 40th goal of the season and in the process grabbed their 10th victory against a battling Oakley whom Easthouses had already beaten 4-1 at Oakley in November to see the Lily complete a fine league double over their Fife rivals.

Following their 2-0 away win at Kirkcaldy the week before here Easthouses made a positive start taking an early lead in bitter cold heavy rainy conditions with United keeper Ryan Adamson rushing out of his area to thwart a threat from onrushing Lewis Russell in a lively contest.

After Steven Ferguson had seen a shot hit the inside of the Oakley post and outstanding home pivot captain Graeme Young head just wide from a corner the ealy breakthrough came in only seven minutes when a superb Ferguson lob caught keeper Adamson off his line for an excellent opportunist strike to give Lily the early advantage against the fast tackling visitors.

By the 10th minute Easthouses were the better side pressing from corners before two minutes later United’s Ross Colquhoun saw a free kick cleared by skipper Yopung.

Shaun Moffat earned a yellow card in the 15th minute for a trip on Gregor McDonald the Oakley trialist before an excellent save by Lily keeper Steven Hay denied a fierce Kyle Kellichan free kick.

Easthouses counter attacked and saw a Ferguson shot from outside the box well saved by Adamson down to his left.

The first quarter had only just come and gone when Easthouses grabbed a second crucial goal in 23 minutes the Lily’s 40th strike of the season when showing good control Lewis Russell shot home into the corner of the Oakley net.

Three minutes later and Graeme Young was booked for a foul on Lee Selantano and with the half hour approaching an excellent tip over save by Hay denied a netbound effort from Sean Simpson.

Steven Barrie was a third Easthouses booking in 33 minutes for a jersey pull but with Oakley still battling away Easthouses took the break leading 2-0.

It was a storming restart to the second half from Oakley in pouring rain and sleet as the Fifers held sway pressing to get on the scoresheet while a third Easthouses goal would get closure on all three points for them.

A shot on the turn by Cameron Smith nearly did the trick for United before another excellent save by Hay defied Selantano.

Easthouses looked to be struggling a bit befoe in 54 minutes an injury saw Danny Watson replaced by Kenny McMillan as by the hour Easthouses had weathered the storm and just five minutes later it was 3-0 to the Lily when Steven Ferguson turned his defender on the edge of the box before shooting home a fine goal into the Oakley net.

Leading 3-0 Easthouses appeared to ease back at that as Oakley had a lot of possession but it wasn’t until the 87th minute that United’s Sean Simpson netted a consolation goal for the visitors to take back home over the Forth.

Easthouses: Hay, Moffat, McManus, Hall, Young, Watson, Barrie, Ferguson, Russell, McDermott, Shearer. Subs: McEwen, Arthur, Tainsh, Kecharan, McMillan.