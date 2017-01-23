Gulf in class turns historic cup tie into mission impossible for brave Bonnyrigg

Bonnyrigg Rose 1 Hibernian 8

For a club whose ties with a former Bond star were celebrated in the build-up to this match, mission impossible proved to be just that as Neil Lennon’s men demonstrated the gulf in class between the two sides as they ran riot at Tynecastle.

However, Rose could take solace from the fact they had done tremendously well just to get to this stage, for what was their ‘cup final’ – the final chapter of a stunning run which began back in August.

When the dust settles the Rose players and 5000-strong support will look back on Saturday and their entire cup run as one of their club’s finest moments. They played seven games just to get to Tynecastle, scoring 30 goals in the process and became the first Junior side to knock out a Championship club when they defeated Dumbarton in the third round. It’s a tale which will be reminisced about for years to come down Midlothian way.

Rose fans descended on Gorgie in their droves for their day of destiny against the Scottish Cup holders, with families packing out the entire Gorgie stand and two sections of the Wheatfield. Despite being outclassed by the visitors, they got their moment – defender Dean Hoskins’ penalty kick reduced the deficit with Hibs 3-0 up and cruising in the first half – it brought scenes like they had just won the cup.

Rose captain Jonny Stewart, a former Hearts player who won his fitness battle to start, felt they didn’t demonstrate close to what they are capable of as they wilted in the spotlight in front of a sold-out Tynecastle.

“It’s very disappointing, it’s obviously not what we hoped for,” said Stewart. “I feel we let ourselves down slightly and the great support we had. The boys are gutted, they just feel a bit disappointed that we couldn’t give a better account of ourselves.

“We conceded some bad goals but we’ve got to be realistic, we’ve done great to get here, the boys did remarkable to get this far. It’s been a great day out for everyone involved with the club - all the supporters, players, management and committee who deserved it the most.

“I felt we started the game OK, but the first goal kind of killed us and then we had a five to ten minute spell after that where they scored two goals rapid. To be fair to us, we came back into it with the penalty and we grew into it slightly. We might’ve had another penalty as well just after that and going in at 3-1 wasn’t too bad. At 3-0 we were kind of fearing the worst, but to get ourselves back into it we felt if we got the next goal we’d have a slight chance. Unfortunately Hibs showed their quality, they are obviously a full-time team and their superiority showed in the end.

“We were chasing shadows at times in midfield. Shinnie, McGinn and Keatings who was playing in that wee hole, their movement was great to be fair.

“We’re really down at the moment but we’ll look back in a couple of weeks, a few years’ time and say it’s been a great occasion to reach this round.”

Bonnyrigg Rose: Andrews, Horne, Donaldson, Young, Hoskins, Stewart (Brown 77’), Turner (Gray 57’), Kidd, McGachie, Nelson, McIntosh (McLaren 61’). Substitutes not used: Moyes, Archibald, Jamieson, Rooney.

Hibernian: Marciano (Laidlaw 20’), Forster, McGregor, Fontaine, Stevenson, Humphrey, McGinn (Fyvie 61’), Shinnie, Keatings, Cummings (Boyle 73’), Holt. Substitutes not used: Bartley, Graham, Crane, Martin.

Referee: Alan Muir.