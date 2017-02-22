Jags prove too strong for Violet

Dalkeith made it five league wins in a row with a hard fought win over bottom of the league side Dundee Violet.

The Jags were quickly into their stride with Ryan McQueenie making two lung-busting runs from his full back berth to deliver telling crosses which caused all kinds of problems at the heart of the Violet defence.

Dalkeith took the lead in 22 minutes through route one when a long ball, flicked on by Stewart Adams, allowed Paul Tansey to race in on goal and tucked the ball into the net from the edge of the box.

The home goal had a scare on 30 minutes when McLeod found James McQueen’s top left corner with a stunning strike, however, the referee had just blown for an earlier infringement on Dan Greig in the build up and awarded the home side a free kick.

On the stroke of half time Violet’s Dignan had time and space with a free header but got it all wrong and headed well wide.

The second half saw the Jags look comfortable and only some slack passing in the final third prevented them from going further ahead.

On the hour mark Stewart Adams saw his net bound bullet header from three yards touched over the crossbar.

From the resultant corner, Dalkeith extended their lead with Paul Tansey the architect as his deep corner found Callam McNeill at the back post to head home.

Just six minutes later the visitors found themselves right back in the match when Hart struck a half volley past McQueen to make it 2-1.

It took until the final three minutes for the Jags to seal their win thanks to a well-worked effort which eventually saw James Redpath score.

Dalkeith: McQueen, McQueenie, Robertson, Redpath, McNeill, Greig, Devlin, Hunter, Adams, Tansey, Wales. Subs: McGlashan, Waugh, McLean, Murray, Forrest.