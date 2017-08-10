Junior clubs looking for early success in league campaigns

The junior football season kicked off last weekend with all three Super League teams in Midlothian celebrating victories.

Bonnyrigg travelled to Forfar for their opening match and returned with three points after a convincing 3-0 win.

Rose boss Robbie Horn was pleased with this side’s performance saying: ‘‘We played good football for spells in the first half and after we got the second goal we were well in control.

‘‘At the end of the day it was a good start, we got a clean sheet and three points.’’

Penicuik won by the odd goal in five over Linlithgow Rose in a game which saw them reduced to nine men in the closing stages of the game.

Penicuik manager Johnny Harvey said: ‘‘I think the 3-2 scoreline flattered Linlithgow but to get a win over a team, who will be chasing honours at the end of the season, was great.’’

‘‘We started the game slow and nervy but once we clicked, we were breathtaking at times, creating so many chances. We wet in at half-time three-nil up but it could have been much more.

Harvey added: ‘‘We knew the Rose would come out a different side but we showed grit and determination to grind out a result.’’

Over at Newtongrange, Star kicked off their season with a hard-fought 2-0 victory over Dundonald Bluebell thanks to goals from Dale O’Hara and Brian Murray.

In the Premier League, Arniston Rangers almost got off to a flying start against Thornton Hibs but had to settle for an eventual draw.

Dalkeith Thistle, however, didn’t get the start they wished for when they soundly beaten 4-2 by Fauldhouse.

In the South League, Easthouses Lily opener saw them lose out to Stoneyburn.

Midlothian’s representative in the Lowland League, Whitehill Welfare, won their first match in three of the campaign with a 3-1 win over Edusport Academy.

Their match, however, was marred by an injury to striker Darren McCraw, which saw the game held up for 45 minutes as he received medical attention.

A club statement on Monday said that the player had not suffered serious injury and would, hopefully, resume playing soon.

With midweek fixtures being played in the Super and Premier leagues over the next two weeks before reverting to Saturdays, it is hoped the local clubs will have picked up maximum points before this weekend’s games although Penicuik met Newtongrange last night (Wednesday).

This weekend’s local fixtures are: Super League - Bonnyrigg Rose v Camelon, Dundonald Bluebell v Penicuik, Linlithgow Rose v Newtongrange Star; Premier League - Arniston v Blackburn, Dalkeith v Musselburgh; South Division - Easthouses v Edinburgh United; Whitehill Welfare v Leith Athletic in the Image Printers Cup.

*This Sunday, August 13, Easthouses Lily will stage a charity match between current players and past players at 1pm.

The event is being staged to mark the official opening of the new stand at the Newbattle Complex, which will be opened by former councilllor Kenny Young, who was instrumental in helping to upgrade the facility.

Admission is £3 adults, £1 OAPs and children, all proceeds go to charity.