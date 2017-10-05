Lasswade Thistle cup win

Lasswade Thistle 13s advanced to the next round of the Lothian Buses Cup after a convincing 6-1 win against Edinburgh City at Forrester High School.

Thistle coaches were happy with their team’s performance after a complete turnaround from their previous fixture against City in which they lost 5-1.

Lasswade got off to a great start in the first minute through Bailey McKenzie and further goals from Bayley Klimionek and a second from McKenzie made it three nil.

The goals continued for Thistle as goalscorer McKenzie turned provider as he cut in from the wing and weaved his way through defenders before unselfishly passing the ball across the box to Purdy who had the easy job of tapping the ball over the line to make it four nil at half-time.

Thistle added another through Brendan Risi straight from the corner flag while Reece Young added a late sixth.

Lasswade Thistle 13s: Arran Brown, Joshua Lothian, Louis Kerr, Freddie Owens, Lewis Neil, Ian Galloway, Gabriel Fleet, Max Dowling, Jamie Purdy, Ben Richardson, Reece Young, Brendan Risi, Bailey McKenzie, Bayley Klimionek, Sam Mackie, Millar Ritchie.