Late winner for Jags

For the second time this season The Jags picked up all three points against St Andrews United with a last gasp winner.

The Jags named an unchanged lineup following their win at Downfield the week before - something that hasn’t happened too often this season - but there were places on the bench for the returning Dan Greig and Darren McGlashan.

Conditions at Kings Park were far from perfect with freezing rain persistent all day and throughout the match meaning conditions underfoot were testing to say the least, however, both sides served up a thriller of a match.

The visitors exerted early pressure on the Jags goal but Jim McQueen wasn’t troubled before the first flashpoint of the match on seven minutes.

Paul Tansey latched onto a through ball and was scythed down by the Saints’ keeper right on the edge of the penalty box.

The Jags were looking for a penalty or a red card for the keeper, however, referee decided that a free kick and yellow card would suffice.

Stewart Adams saw his free kick deflected out for a corner which came to nothing.

The Saints defence clearly hadn’t learned from their scare a few minutes earlier and on 11 minutes Paul Tansey was presented with a similar chance and this time he slotted past the keeper from 18 yards to see Thistle go 1-0 up.

The visitors continued to press the Jags despite this setback and could have equalised on 15 minutes only to see a glancing header drift just past McQueen’s left post.

Conditions under foot were turning this into a slog in the middle of the park with neither side creating chances until the last seconds of the half when a sweeping move saw Blake Wales clear with the chance to shoot, however the Dalkeith wide man sliced his shot high and wide.

The second half saw the visitors with lots more of the ball as they adapted to the conditions quicker, however, some stout defending from centre half pairing Dean Whitson and Callam McNeill kept them largely at bay until the 60th minute.

The Jags were caught on the break as the Saints right winger cut the ball back for an easy tap in to equalise at 1-1 .

In truth the visitors were well on top at this stage and only resolute defending was keeping them at bay - then as the game entered the last 15 minutes it was turning into real end to end stuff.

The Saints hit the side netting and forced a series of corners, but the Jags were now creating the better chances.

Mikey Hunter sent a header just over the bar and Dean Whitson saw his back post header from a corner miss the target under pressure from a defender.

It was looking like the next goal would win the match and into the last five minutes it looked like the Jags would get that goal, however Stewart Adams saw the Saints keeper somehow claw the ball off the goal-line with a magnificent save.

Ty McLean earlier on for Blake Wales then saw the keeper deny him with another fine block before Stewart Adams was denied again.

Then a minute into stoppage time there was high drama as the Jags won the points.

Jamie Redpath cut in from the left wing but looked to have lost the ball right on the byline, however, he recovered and sent a low cross to the front post where it ricocheted between a combination of a defender and the keeper before landing at the feet of Stewart Adams who slammed the ball low into the net from three yards.

There was just about enough time for the Saints to mount one last attack but the Jags defence held firm and when the referee blew for time up the Jags had snatched all three points to the dismay of the visitors who probably deserved at least a point on the balance of play.

Dalkeith: McQueen, McQueenie, Robertson, Whitson, McNeill, Hunter, Devlin, Wales, Tansey, Adams, Redpath. Subs: McLean, Turkington, McGlashan, Muir, Forrest.