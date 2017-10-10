Late winner seals it for Rose

Bonnyrigg took their unbeaten run to 12 against a brave effort from Easthouses who only lost out to a late deciding goal.

It proved to be a close encounter with the two teams locked together at 0-0 at half time and 1-1 some 20 minutes into the second half.

Bonnyrigg had the bulk of possession but never really tested Lily keeper Daniel Findlay.

Boosted by a good crowd at the Newbattle Complex both sides produced mixed goalscoring efforts without any serious threat though within two minutes of the second half, Lewis Turner had the ball in the Lily net but was declared offside.

Two minutes later it was 1-0 to Bonnyrigg when good work by Jon Brown saw a rebound from his header fall to Keiran McGachie to tap in the Rose’s opener.

A lively Wayne McIntosh on for the second half for Mark McConnell made a good impression as Easthouses chances fell to Gary Shearer and Paul McDermott but no luck in finishing.

Lee Currie replaced Adam Nelson on 61 minutes and just four minutes later it was all square via a penalty award to the Lily when Rose keeper Bryan Young dived for a loose ball colliding with Shearer. Paul McDermott swept home the resultant spot kick.

Easthouse sub Stephen Ferguson had a fine shot just over the Rose bar but the visitors were stronger in the finishing quarter of an hour pressing for the winner which finally came on 87 minutes when Lewis Turner ran at the home defence before shooting home a fine finish to put the Rose through.

Easthouses: Findlay, Arthur, Hall, Young, McManus, Barrie, Taylor, Russell, McDermott, Shearer, Buckley.

Rose: B.Young, Brown, Martynuik, K.Young, Moyes, Hoskins, Turner, McConnell, McGachie, Nelson, Kidd. Subs: Horne, Gray, Currie, McIntosh, Andrews.