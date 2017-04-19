Lough to the rescue as Cuikie fail in front of goal

It was the visitors who were first to threaten when Allison broke down the right and only a timely intervention by Hume prevented his cross from getting into the danger area.

In the 11th minute a free kick to Camelon picked out Bell but his weak header was easily gathered by Easton.

Five minutes later, a dangerous cross by Somerville was cut out comfortably by keeper Kane.

In the 26th minute, Camelon almost took the lead when Allison’s acrobatic overhead kick was turned away by Easton.

And on the half hour, Lough came close from just inside the box, but his effort whistled over the bar.

In the 41st minute, following consecutive corner kicks to Camelon, there were loud claims for a penalty when Docherty’s powerful strike was blocked inside the box, but referee Anderson was unmoved.

In the 51st minute, a miskick by Montgomery saw the ball fall to Taylor, but he shot well wide of the target.

Minutes later, the same player had an even better chance, but he hooked the ball high over the bar.

In the 64th minute, a driving run by Barr set up Stephen Scott. He smashed the ball at goal and Kane beat the ball away. McCallum volleyed the ball back in and Lough flicked it on to Somerville, but his effort went inches wide of the post.

The visitors took the lead in the 74th minute when Taylor dispossessed Lough and set up O’Brien who coolly slotted home from ten yards.

This seemed to wake Penicuik up and ten minutes later equalised when S Scott played the ball out to Hume on the right wing.

He crossed the ball to the back post where Lough rose above the defence to power home a header into the top right corner of the net.

In the dying minutes, a chance fell to Penicuik when a Lough glancing header went a foot wide of the target.

Penicuik: Easton, K Scott, Montgomery, Hume, Young, Janczyk, S Scott, Jones, McCallum (c), Lough, Somerville Subs: Trialist, Trialist