Musselburgh dent Rose’s league hopes

BONNYRIGG ROSE 1

MUSSELBURGH ATHLETIC 2

East Super League

Bonnyrigg saw their hopes of retaining their Super League title seriously dented on Monday.

Following their defeat by Broxburn in the league last week the Rose now need Kelty to drop points while they continue to win their remaining games

Monday night’s games was saw an evenly-contested first half which eventually ended just before the break with a stunning 25-yard rocket from Burgh’s Keith Murray.

Home keeper Mike Andrews was the busier keeper as Burgh’s Matti King was twice thwarted with early goal scoring chances.

The second half saw goals from both sides as well as Bonnyrigg reduced to 10 men with half an hour to go after sub Wayne McIntosh with his first tackle was given a straight red card for a hefty foul.

On 57 minutes King hit the Bonnyrigg upright and a minute later it was 2-0 to the Burgh as Keith Murray scored his second goal with a composed finish.

Bonnyrigg seemed to play better with 10 men and in 77 minutes Keiran McGachie’s glancing header into the Burgh net threw them a lifeline before an Adam Nelson effort hit the ’Burgh crossbar.