Narrow win sends unbeaten Cuikie back to top of the table

Penicuik Athletic returned to the Super League summit and maintained their excellent unbeaten start to the season with a narrow victory over promoted Forfar West End.

Manager Johnny Harvey shuffled the pack again with new signing Sean Jamieson making a start in an attacking line up.

The first chance fell to Aaron Somerville after Lumbert Kateleza’s clever footwork played in the striker but his low shot was held by Forfar keeper Burns at the second attempt.

A minute later the visiting keeper produced the first of many outstanding saves as he denied McCrory-Irving at close range before the same player shot over from 22 yards.

In an isolated foray into the home half Scott forced Allison into making a save as he drove into the box and shot from 16 yards before play swept to the other end and Jamieson saw his effort turned around the post by visiting Burns for a corner.

On the half mark John McDonald drove into the box and fed Jamieson whose shot was saved by Burns with an outstretched leg, and a minute later Sam Jones fizzed one over the bar closely followed by a Kateleza effort that went wide.

It was one-way traffic but the sides went in at half time level goalless.

The second half started in a similar vein to the first and with 56 minutes played, clever interplay between Barr, McDonald and Kateleza saw Barr burst into the box only to see his effort deflected behind.

From the resultant corner Somerville’s net bound shot hit Kateleza in the midriff three yards from goal and floored the striker.

Manager Harvey shuffled his pack in a bid to make the breakthrough and Ross Montgomery replaced Jack Hamilton on the hour mark as the home went to three at the back.

The home side pummelled the visitors goal with constant waves of attacks and the breakthrough came in the 71st minute as Lumbert Kateleza latched on to a loose ball 16 yards out and fired low past the despairing Scott.

Penicuik Athletic: Allison, MacDonald, Williams, Young, G Hamilton, Jones, Somerville, Barr (c), Jamieson, Kateleza, McCrory-Irving. Subs: J Hamilton, Montgomery, Forbes, Mendes.