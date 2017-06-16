New football facility for Dalkeith CFC

Dalkeith Thistle Community Football Club has received a major cash boost thanks to a £25,000 sponsorship from housing developers Mactaggart & Mickel Homes.

The cash will provide an all-weather training facility for years to come as well as a shirt sponsorship deal. The new training area is expected to be ready for use by the end of this month.

The cash injection means that the club will be able to reduce expenditure on external training facilities and generate significant savings each year for reinvestment in the club’s future.

Formerly known as Dalkeith Miners CYP, in 2016 the club changed its name to help promote a link with Dalkeith Thistle Juniors FC and Dalkeith Thistle Amateurs, and to give players the opportunity to continue playing football as adults.

The club now has more than 300 youth players including 40 girls, plus 65 dedicated adult coaches.

It has also been awarded a ‘Development’ Quality Mark by the Scottish Football Association.

Steven Dixon, chairman of Dalkeith Thistle Community Football Club, said: “This generous funding will make a tremendous difference - for the club, our players and the wider community.

‘‘The new all-weather surface means we can organize more training sessions each week within our own grounds without having to travel to other venues. We will also save money on hire costs, so the benefits will be felt for years to come.

“We are grateful to Mactaggart & Mickel for their support and I would like to pay tribute to Andrew Mickel for his personal involvement in securing this deal for us.”

Andrew Mickel, director of Mactaggart & Mickel, said: “Stevie leads a superb team at Dalkeith CFC. Every one of them is totally committed to the club, to the players and to providing a true community hub. For our part, we are proud to be making a positive contribution to the communities surrounding our developments.”