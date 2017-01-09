Newtongrange come from behind to share the points

Newtongrange Star 1 Broughty Athletic 1

Newtongrange Star had to settle for a share of the points after coming from behind to draw with Broughty in their first home match of 2017.

A minute’s silence was impeccably observed beforehand in memory of Sean Woodburn and Lee Bertie who both passed away recently.

Star had the first effort of note after eight minutes when captain Lee Currie fired a free kick inches wide.

Kenny O’Brien created the next Star chance after a powerful run down the left. His near post cross was met by Kyle Lander producing a fine save out of ‘keeper Ross who tipped it round the post.

Ross was in action a minute later as he flew through the air to beat away a David Morris effort from 20 yards.

Star ‘keeper Liam Amos had to act smartly next to rush from his line to bravely block at Clark’s feet after 21 minutes.

After 36 minutes the visitors created the best chance of the match thus far but Buchan somehow nodded the ball over the ball from a yard out.

The opener was only delayed by a minute when Winter picked the ball up 20 yards out and curled a beauty over the helpless Amos and into the top corner to leave the visitors 1-0 ahead at the break.

Into the second half and a bizarre couple of minutes summed up Star’s season.

First after 62 minutes a Currie corner was headed goalwards by Richardson only for Lander somehow to block the ball on the line. Four minutes later a Currie effort was heading for the net before it was deflected over by Kenny O’Brien who could not get out of the way.

Star got the equaliser their play deserved after 81 minutes when Morris fired the ball across goal where Lander produced a stunning flick to knock the ball home.

Winter had an effort deflected for a corner after 86 minutes before Morris looked like he was breaking away before Suttie chopped him down earning him a yellow card.

Despite both teams pressing for the winner it was not to be and it finished all even.

Newtongrange Star: Amos, Swaney, Martynuik, Richardson, Hamilton (Murray), Currie, Morris, Lander, Lally (Flynn), O’Brien, Bracks. Subs: Sinclair, Wilson, Cropley.