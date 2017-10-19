Newtongrange do just enough to claim all three points

Newtongrange Star’s win over Camelon added to their previous wins over Lochee United and Armadale Thistle to complete an improving hat-trick of victories.

But they had to battle all the way to secure all three precious Super League points after seeing a lengthy period of time added on.

Against the Mariners, Star saw a first minute chance squandered by Kyle Lander when one-on-one with keeper Dean Shaw his shot was blocked by the keeper’s outstretched leg.

Star opened the scoring on three minutes through a penalty award when Jason Deans felled Dale O’Hara and it was O’Hara who took the spot kick.

Stevie McLeish’s men maintained their promising start with Sean Lally and Sean Melvin testing the Camelon keeper.

The Star were in command and were encouraged that by the 15th minute, skipper keeper Keiron Renton had yet to be tested by the visitors.

Kenny O’Brien shot wide on 25 minutes but then the visitors enjoyed a better spell of possession which tested the home defence, ably led by Dale Richardson.

A raft of bookings followed with triple yellow cards for Star’s Michael Osbourne and Camelon’s Greg Skinner and Jason Deans.

With Bonnyrigg having no game, the home crowd was boosted but they had to settle for a scrappier spell leading up to half time although Kevin Bracks put in a good shift for the Star.

The second half needed a Star goal to ease the pressure but it proved elusive as a determined Camelon made it tough for the hosts as a 50th minute Sean Lally run and shot beat Shaw but missed the far post by inches.

A counter attack at the other end saw Lewis Small head a chance over Renton’s bar before another Small header off a free kick went the same way as next Camelon’s John Millar was booked for a foul in a nail biting finish that saw both defences on top.

Star: Renton, Swaney, Bracks ,Lally, Landers, Melvin, O’Brien, O’Hara, Osbourne, Richardson, Wilson. Subs: Lowson, Murray, Porteous, K. Scott, S.Scott.