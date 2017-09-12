Newtongrange hit by poor refereeing decisions

Newtongrange Star were punished for not getting closure when two soft penalties allowed Sauchie to pinch a point they did not deserve.

The Star got off to the perfect start when Ryan Porteous was adjudged to have been tripped on the edge of the box after two minutes for a penalty to the hosts seeing Dale O’Hara step up and fire home his second spot kick of the season.

Star’s confidence was boosted by this and they broke forward at every opportunity in an attempt to increase their lead.

The visitors had their first chance after 18 minutes when Kelly fired high over the target.

Then Star keeper Keiron Renton did well to beat a Morgan ball away diving to his left.

Star went further ahead at 2-0 after 32 minutes with a brilliant goal.

Jack Wilson fed Kyle Lander on the left touchline, he held the ball up well before playing a neat 1-2 with Osbourne before a delightful dink into the box found Porteous with his back to goal. He turned in an instant and smashed the ball past Dolan into the far corner of the net.

Sauchie were given a lifeline after 42 minutes when the referee blew his whistle and pointed to the spot despite not one claim from the visitors.

Everyone seemed bemused by the decision but Kelly kept his composure to score.

Star were given a warning after 73 minutes when a ball into the box found Morgan unmarked but from five yards out he headed over.

Sauchie got their equaliser after 80 minutes from another soft penalty when a simple lump into the box saw Kelly back into Mitchell who was adjudged to have put his hands on his shoulders.

Despite this happening all over the pitch and going unpunished the referee this time decided it was a foul and awarded the penalty.

Newtongrange: Renton, Swaney, Mitchell, Melvin, O’Hara, Wilson, Bracks, K Scott, Osbourne (S Scott), Porteous (O’Brien), Lander, Subs not used: Amos, Lowson, Murray.