Newtongrange let two-goal lead slip against Broxburn

Newtongrange Star reached the half way point in their league campaign at New Victoria Park last Saturday with a desperate draw against Broxburn.

This was Star’s fourth league draw but it was a battling performance by Stevie McLeish’s men which saw the Nitten men take a 2-0 lead but it proved a fragile lead as Broxburn twice hit back in the second half to square it at 2-2.

Broxburn tested home keeper Liam Amos in the third minute diving down to his right to save a shot from Miller before Liam again saved the Star dealing with a seventh minute Darren Gribben free kick.

A Star break on 12 minutes saw Kenny O’Brien’s shot parried by ‘Burn keeper Wallace to Kyle Lander whose pass inside the box found no takers.

Both keepers saw plenty of action with a Miller shot well taken by Amos before Jordan Cropley saw his shot gathered at the second attempt by Wallace who also had to deal with a high headed pass back from Patterson.

David Morris went close next with a glancing header off a Cropley corner then Amos tipped a deflected shot off Anderson hitting the crossbar before Amos again denied a Linton shot on target.

Then clean through, Cropley had the goal at his mercy in a Star counter-attack but his parting effort went inches wide.

Star were to strike twice before the interval with their 35th goal of the season as Cropley made amends in 32 minutes beating Patterson before setting up Lander to score the opener.

Broxburn replied chasing the equaliser but it was 2-0 to Nitten in 44 minutes when skipper Lee Currie ended a good Star attack beating Wallace from close in to ease the hosts 2-0 ahead at the break.

From the restart, it was a different game and on 57 minutes, substitute Grant Gavin shot home following a scramble in the home penalty area.

On 71 minutes, Broxburn drew level at 2-2 when the home defence ws caught out as Linton scored the equaliser to set up a grandstand finish.

Chances went abegging at both ends with a goalline clearance from David Morris saving the Star in the closing minutes.

Star: Amos, Swaney ,Martynuik, Hamilton, Currie, Morris, Wilson, O’Brien, Cropley, Lander, Lally. Subs: Newman, Murray, Flynn, Bracks, Roseburgh.