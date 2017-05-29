Newtongrange lose out in Super League play-off part 1

Star returned from Forfar facing an uphill task to retain their Super League status after losing 3-1 in the first leg.

It could not have started better for Star as after two minutes captain Lee Currie curled a free kick over the wall and into the corner of the net.

The lead however lasted only three minutes when the Star defence failed to deal with a ball into the box allowing Ramsay to prod the ball past keeper Liam Amos and although it bobbled off the post Hart was there to bundle it home for the Forfar equaliser.

The Star tried to get back on top and a hopeful ball into the box saw Kyle Lander fire the loose ball over the bar.

The home side took the lead after 17 minutes punishing the Star defence when a crossfield ball squirmed under Gary Hamilton’s foot to allow Ramsay to trundle

the ball into the bottom corner of the Star net.

It went from bad to worse for Star after 20 minutes going 3-1 behind when the break of the ball allowed Ramsey to get to the byline and his cross was met by Hart who stooped unchallenged to glance the ball past Amos.

Star had had great chance to pull one back on 27 minutes when Hamilton rose unchallenged inside the box but failed to get enough on the header and it drifted wide.

Kenny O’Brien fired an effort over the bar from 20 yards and on 38 minutes Star missed another chance to get back into the game when Hamilton completely missed his header from a Currie free kick from close in.

Star came out at the start of the second half looking for the goal that would get them back in the tie and a diagonal ball to the back post eluded Burns but Sean Lally was unable to connect on the goal line as he slid in.

Lander then blew a golden chance when a Currie free kick was palmed into the air by the home keeper and from six yards he headed wide of an open goal.

Despite the referee adding on more than five minutes of stoppage time, Star could not get the goal that would have reduced the deficit before the second leg this weekend.

Newtongrange: Amos, Swaney, Murray (Flynn 70), Martynuik, Hamilton, Cook, Currie, Lally, O’Brien, (Thomson 86), Lander, Douglas. Subs: Bracks, Young, Richardson.