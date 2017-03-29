Newtongrange rue a first half of missed chances

Newtongrange Star missed a golden chance to put some points on the board when they were held to a draw by Camelon last Saturday.

The Star had almost total domination in the first half but a series of missed chances went punished when the home side grabbed an equaliser in the second half.

Despite both teams pushing for the winner both had to settle for a share of the spoils.

Star went for the same team that had done so well against Bo’ness and carved their first opening after two minutes.

A ball into the channel released Kyle Lander and his driven cross fizzed right across the face of goal with no takers.

The home keeper next needed two attempts at saving a snapshot from 16 yards from Errol Douglas.

Star cut open the home side again after 19 minutes when a ball into the box was laid off by Lander to David Morris but his effort was gathered at the second attempt by Kane.

A few minutes later a deep ball towards the back post found Kenny O’Brien unmarked but headered wide.

The visitors went ahead after 29 minutes when Lee Currie was tripped in the box.

Neil Martynuik duly dispatched the ball into the top corner of the net sending the keeper the wrong way.

As the second half got underway the travelling support thought it would be more of the same but the home side responded on 57 minutes when a high ball into the box caught out the Star defence and Sneddon should have done better.

As the home side piled on the pressure, Star did not heed the warnings and were punished after 71 minutes when R Kane turned Martynuik easily before firing it across goal where Docherty made no mistake.

Another catalogue of errors on 85 minutes almost got Star in trouble again but they cleared the danger.

Star: Amos, Swaney, Murray (Cook 46), Hamilton, Martynuik, Currie, Wilson, Morris (Lally 55), O’Brien (Cropley 82), Douglas, Lander

Subs: Flynn, Bracks.