Newtongrange’s dismal league run continues

Newtongrange twice came from behind to challenge Hill o’Beath but it was ot enough to overcomethe Fifers.

From the kick off, the hosts were pressed by the Fifers early on.

And they were shocked to go behind in 14 minutes from a Currie corner which was booted up the park to Calum Adamson on the right who eventually shot home past Amos to put the Haws 1-0 up.

A double disaster hit the Star on 23 minutes when from the Fifers’ first corner Star’s Dale Richardson was penalised and booked for a push on Ricky Dair with the referee awarding a penalty.

Adam Moffat sent Amos the wrong way to see the visitors go 2-0 up with barely a quarter of the game gone.

Star for their part had two penalty claims rejected by the referee which frustrated the home support.

The home side needed to improve to get back in the game in the second half but the final pass and stern Fife defending made it difficult.

In 53 minutes woodwork saved the Star when a misplaced midfield pass set up Greig Smith for a shot at Amos which beat the keeper but struck the post and bounced out of play.

On 58 minutes Nitten pulled a deserved goal back when in a three-man counter attack ended with Errol Douglas netting the Star goal to throw them a lifeline.

But with quarter of an hour left for play another double disaster for the Star saw them go 3-1 down when Dale Richardson got his second yellow and red card for another hefty foul.

From the resultant 25 yard free kick, Greig Smith hit home a superb goal beating Amos all ends up for the 50th goal conceded by the Star this season.

Ten man Star, however, were not finished and in 83 minutes it was 3-2 when a Lee Currie free kick was bungled by Haws keeper Stuart Hall only for David Morris to net the rebound.

Star: Amos ,Swaney, Martynuik, Richardson, Currie, Morris, Young, Bracks, Douglas, Lander, Wilson. Subs: Murray, Hamilton, O’Brien, Flynn, Cropley.