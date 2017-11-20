Newtongrange Star 2-4 Hill of Beath Hawthorn: Star shoot themselves in foot

Newtongrange Star contributed to their own downfall as they crashed to a 4-2 defeat at home to Hill of Beath Hawthorn in the East Superleague.

Kyle Scott cancelled out Lewis Elder’s earlier opener before Ryan Porteous put the Star ahead. However, Elder added a second from the penalty spot. Lee Reid and Lea Schiavone were also on the scoresheet as the Haws ran out comfortable winners.

Newtongrange drop to tenth while the victory lifts Hill o Beath up to eighth, leapfrogging their opponents ahead of their Scottish Cup tie against Auchinleck Talbot.

They started this match brightly and took the lead on 13 minutes when O’Hara dived in and was beaten far too easily by Adamson who fired in a cross where Elder stood all alone to knock the ball home from close range.

An effort from Lally - coming on to replace the injured Jack Wilson – was easily saved by Hall before a looping header from Osbourne was headed off the line by Leishman.

The pressure was building and the equaliser was not long in coming when a ball into the box by Swaney was swept home first time by Scott after 28 minutes.

Galvanised by the goal, Star went in front four minutes later when Scott fired a ball into the near post where Porteous met it to flick the ball home. Star were in control for the remainder of the half until stoppage time where Lally was adjudged to have tripped Watt inside the box.

Elder stepped up and made no mistake. Star, still reeling from the late equaliser, were caught again after 47 minutes when a ball into the box was not defended allowing Reid to loop the ball over Renton.

The game was effectively over after 53 minutes when more comical Star defending allowed Schiavone to run through and slot the ball past Renton.

Elder was inches away from his hat-trick after 78 minutes when his effort on the turn beat Renton but just went past the wrong side of the post. The Haws coasted to the end quite comfortably as Star were unable to make any impact on Halls goal.