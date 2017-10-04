Nine-man Arniston hit rock bottom

Arniston Rangers are anchored to the bottom of this week’s Premier League after they crashed to their fifth league defeat in nine games and ended up with nine players.

This despite Arniston battling back to level the score at 1-1 after conceding the opener but crucially the hosts were reduced to 10 men for some 50 minutes of the game.

A high speed start saw chances at both ends.

Tayport opened the scoring on 24 minutes following a wayward pass from Darren McTernan meant for Somerville but only finding Tayport’s

Connor Gray who finished off with a well hit shot beating Cornet.

Tayport pressed for more and an excellent tip over save by Cornet denied Gary Sutherland a second Tayport strike.

But in 36 minutes it was 1-1 via the penalty spot after a trip by Kieron Conway on McIntosh and Callaghan made no mistake from the resultant spot kick.

Just five minutes later came a straight red card for Callaghan for retaliation following an Arniston free kick award.

On 67 minutes it was another weak midfield pass that gifted Tayport their second as a counterattack saw Cornet initially make the save but the rebound was netted by Sutherland.

Arniston again shuffled the pack in a bid to salvage a point but were frustrated despite some useful midfield possession.

In a tight scrappy closing moment near the corner flag a fierce challenge by Somerville saw him given a straight red card leaving Arniston finishing with nine men and still seeking their first league win of the season into October.

Arniston Rangers: Cornet, Aitchison, Deland, Callaghan, Dunn, McTernan, Somerville, Devlin, Hay, Watson, McIntosh. Subs: Miller, McFadden, Woods, Fairgrieve, Waugh.