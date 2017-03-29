On fire Penicuik prove too strong for the Rose

Linlithgow started brightly but it was Penicuik who had the best goalscoring chances in the opening 15 minutes.

In the eighth minute, a Stevie Noble’s cross into the box saw the home defence scramble the ball away.

Four minutes later, Ryan Gay was denied a goal when his delicate chip beat keeper Chris Hill but was headed off the line by Leiper.

In their next attack, Penicuik were again denied a goal when Aaron Somerville’s first time shot beat Hill, hit the post, ran along the goal line, clipped the other post and was cleared.

Then a great run down the left by Lewis Barr saw his cross cleared by MacKenzie for a corner. From the corner, Andy Forbes broke through the home defence to head home putting Penicuik 1-0 up.

Penicuik doubled their lead in the 25th minute when Gay turned Donaldson inside out, crossed the ball to McCallum who headed the ball down to McDonald and his quick turn and shot hit the back of the net.

Immediately afterwards, Tommy Coyne was denied by Easton when he blocked his strike with his foot.

Just before half time a slick move by Penicuik saw McCallum head on a free kick to Somerville who chested the ball down and McCallum shot first time but Hill brought off the save of the match to turn the ball away for a corner.

Linlithgow came out for the second half with pace and determination and had an early chance but Coyne hooked the ball high and wide of the goal.

In the 69th minute, Batchelor broke through the Penicuik midfield only to be brought down by Young on the edge of the box.

With Linlithgow continuing to apply pressure, a turn and strike by Coyne saw Easton make an excellent one-handed save with the ball thumped clear by Forbes.

In the 81st minute, a pinpoint cross by Neil Jancyzk picked out Somerville who headed the ball home but the goal was ruled offside.

Penicuik: Easton, Forbes, Noble, Hume, Young, Jancyzk, Gay, MacDonald, McCallum, Somerville, Barr. Subs: K Scott, S Scott, Jones, Montgomery.