Penicuik are hit for five by Bo’ness

Penicuik were put under pressure from the kick off last Saturday at Bo’ness with the home side having a goals chalked off in the ninth minute.

In the 13th minute a neat passing move by Penicuik forced home keeper Murphy to rush from his goal line to nip the ball away from the feet of Somerville.

Minutes later, a mistake by Darrell Young allowed Keast possession, but Easton pulled off a great one handed save.

Bo’ness pressure finally paid off when, following a free kick, the ball was headed across goal for Keast to head home from close range.

In the 39th minute, Bo’ness made it 2-0 when Wright cut through the Penicuik defence.

Immediately afterwards, Penicuik had the ball in the net, but Ross Montgomery was ruled offside.

Bo’ness went straight up the park and an unfortunate bounce of the ball off Young fell to Keast who knocked the ball home.

In the 57th minute, Penicuik’s defence was caught out with a ball over the top and Wright rounded keeper Easton to stroke the ball into the empty net to make it 4-0.

Penicuik were unlucky not to pull a goal back when a Montgomery strike was brilliantly saved by keeper Murphy with a Somerville strike cleared off the line.

In the 70th minute, with Penicuik claiming offside, Wright again rounded Easton to complete his hat trick.

Penicuik: Easton, Forbes, Noble, Hume, Young, Jancyzk, Barr, Jones, MacDonald, Somerville, Montgomery. Subs: S.Scott, McCallum, K.Scott