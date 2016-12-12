Penicuik double dumps Dundonald

Penicuik Athletic move to second top in this week’s Super League standings.

Dundonald came out with all guns blazing playing fast attacking football, pinning Penicuik back in their own half.

It was no surprise when they took the lead in the sixt minute.

Leading league goal scorer McKenzie who was tripped in the box by Hume stepped up to the plate to send keeper Youssef Bejaoui the wrong way to convert the spot kick.

The Bell had their tails up and it took some time for Penicuik to work their way back into the game and in the 21st minute, a curling strike by Keith Lough was well covered by keeper Lennox.

Then a corner kick to Penicuik saw a net bound shot cleared off the line.

In the 26th minute with Penicuik pressure building, Patrick was booked for a two footed tackle on Andy Forbes, an action he would regret later in the game.

Minutes later, Penicuik’s Ryan McCallum saw his header flash over the crossbar.

Penicuik continued to press playing some excellent football, but just could not get the ball into the visitors’ net.

Dundonald’s McKenzie broke through the middle and tried a long range effort, but caused no problems for keeper Bejaoui.

Finally in the 44th minute, Penicuik broke quickly from defence down the left wing and Ross Montgomery’s low hard cross was slotted home by Keith Lough for a deserved equaliser leaving it at one apiece at half time.

Then just two minutes into the second half and Lough set up Forbes on the right and his low hard cross into the six yard box was stroked home by Ryan McCallum for Penicuik’s 60th goal of the season putting the Cuikie 2-1 ahead.

Penicuik were looking comfortable and in control until the 61st minute when a slick move saw keeper Bejaoui earn his wages with a superb one handed save to retain Penicuik’s lead.

In the 64th minute it was 3-1 to Penicuik after Montgomery set up Ryan McCallum who took one touch and slipped the ball past the advancing keeper Lennox.

At the other end, Bluebell’s Gray finally got past Forbes but his low hard cross across the six yard box was missed by everyone and went out for a throw in at the corner flag.

In Penicuik’s next attack, Barr was convinced he had scored from the edge of the box only to see his powerful shot crash back off the upright and cleared.

In the 77th minute, Dundonald’s Patrick received a second yellow card and an early bath for pulling back Lewis Barr.

Two minutes later, substitute Stephen Scott saw his effort hit the keeper’s left hand post.

The ball was partially cleared to the edge of the box from where Aaron Somerville drove the ball into the back of the Dundonald net putting Penicuik 4-1 in the lead.

In the 86th minute Dundonald were awarded a free kick on the edge of the Penicuik penalty box, but the ball was blasted high over the bar.

One minute later, Penicuik rounded off the scoring when Aaron Somerville got his second off a pinpoint Forbes cross.

Penicuik: Bejaoui, Forbes, Noble, Hume, Young, Jancyzk, Connolly, Barr, McCallum, Lough, Montgomery. Subs: Gay, Sproule, S Scott, Somerville, McKenzie.