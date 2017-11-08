Penicuik earn replay at West Superleague leaders

Penicuik Athletic face a replay with Kilbirnie Ladeside in the Scottish Junior Cup second round this Saturday after a 2-2 draw at Valefield Park.

The East Superleague side took the lead through Lumbert Kateleza but were pegged back a minute later by Mick O’Byrne.

Aaron Somerville handed Penicuik the initiative in the tie just before half-time, but Dean Findlay ensured the clash would go to a replay.

It was the second time in a week that Penicuik travelled to the West Superleague leaders following the postponement of the previous week’s fixture due to a waterlogged pitch.

And it was the visitors who opened the scoring first on 16 minutes. A dangerous free kick was headed across goal and Kateleza was there to pounce to put his side in front.

Kilbirnie’s response was immediate with Neil Scullion’s cross being met by the head of O’Byrne a minute later to level the scores.

The home side had keeper Hughes to thank with an excellent block to deny McCrory-Irving. Two minutes later Penicuik should have taken the lead when a corner kick taken short created a great chance for Williams, but his header from inside the six yard box went wide of the keeper’s left hand post when it seemed easier to score.

Penicuik restored their advantage on 40 minutes when a McCrory-Irving free kick was headed down by Kateleza and Somerville reacted to slot the ball home.

Despite a number of chances for the East Superleague side to extend their lead, it was Kilbirnie who restored parity. Ladeside showed their aerial threat for the first goal and it was again a free kick which caused problems and Findlay headed the West Superleague side level.

Penicuik continued to create the better chances, but some desperate defending and good goalkeeping kept the score at 2-2.

Penicuik: Allison, Forbes, Williams, Young, Hume (c), Jones, McCrory-Irving, Barr, Kateleza, Somerville, Ponton Subs: J Hamilton, Jamieson, G Hamilton, MacDonald, Mendes.